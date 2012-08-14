版本:
New Issue-Liberty Mutual sells $500 mln senior notes in 2 parts

Aug 14 Liberty Mutual Group Inc sold
on Tuesday $500 million of senior notes in two parts in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: LIBERTY MUTUAL
    
TRANCHE 1
AMT $250 MLN      COUPON 4.95 PCT     MATURITY    05/01/2022   
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 102.464   FIRST PAY   11/01/2012 
MOODY'S Baa2      YIELD 4.631 PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/17/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS     SPREAD 290 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $250 MLN      COUPON 6.5 PCT      MATURITY    05/01/2042   
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 106.031   FIRST PAY   11/01/2012 
MOODY'S Baa2      YIELD 6.059 PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/17/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS     SPREAD 325 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

