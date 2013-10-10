Liberty's Malone says cable companies should create Netflix rival

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 10 Cable pioneer John Malone said
on Thursday that cable companies should team up to create a
Netflix-like rival that would deliver programming to
consumers over the Internet on a national basis.
Cable companies could "solve the problem" of high
programming costs by acquiring content for a national,
Internet-based service under one brand that cable companies
could then sell in a bundle with broadband, Malone said at
Liberty Media Corp annual investor conference.
Malone, chairman of Liberty Media, used one example of
Comcast Corp's Xfinity product one day being shared
with the rest of the cable industry to become a national brand.
This help the cable industry gain back market share from
satellite and telecom competitors and also give a boost to
smaller cable companies which lack infrastructure a boost.
He added that Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings
has created a successful product is big enough to buy exclusive
national content at good prices, something the cable industry
has struggled with.
"The cable industry has been very slow ... which has
created opportunity for the over the top guys," Malone said.