MOVES-Liberty Specialty Markets hires new Europe global financial risks head

April 6 Liberty Specialty Markets, part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, appointed Alexandra Paton head of global financial risks (GFR), continental Europe.

She will be based in both Paris and London and report to Peter Sprent, head of GFR at Liberty Specialty, and also to Olivier Muraire, who is director general for France and Southern Europe.

Paton, who has worked at American International Group Inc and was most recently chief market officer at MGA, Equinox Global, succeeds Alex Egnell.

Egnell was recently transferred to Liberty Specialty's GFR operation in North America. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
