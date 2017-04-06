MOVES-Liberty Specialty Markets hires new Europe global financial risks head

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 Liberty Specialty Markets, part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, appointed Alexandra Paton head of global financial risks (GFR), continental Europe.
She will be based in both Paris and London and report to Peter Sprent, head of GFR at Liberty Specialty, and also to Olivier Muraire, who is director general for France and Southern Europe.
Paton, who has worked at American International Group Inc and was most recently chief market officer at MGA, Equinox Global, succeeds Alex Egnell.
Egnell was recently transferred to Liberty Specialty's GFR operation in North America. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.