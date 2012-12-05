Starz could benefit from skipping Disney deal - analysts

Dec 5 Passing on a pricy Disney distribution deal could help premium movie channel Starz become a more attractive acquisition target for media companies when Liberty Media spins it off in late December or January, analysts say.

Netflix said on Tuesday it signed a deal with Disney that gives it exclusive rights to stream Disney movies beginning in 2016, a pact analysts estimated to be worth more than $350 million.

Starz currently has an agreement with Disney for the rights to stream movies 7 to 9 months after they come out in theaters. That deal expires in 2016.