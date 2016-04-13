Liberty House expects deadline for Tata Steel UK bids by end May

LAUSANNE, April 13 Tata Steel is
expected to set a deadline for bids on its U.K. assets for the
end of May after announcing the sale process earlier this week,
Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of Liberty House said.
Metals trader Liberty House Group had already announced its
intention to bid for the assets and Gupta said he expects there
will be other bidders although he wasn't aware of any.
Speaking at the FT Commodities Summit, Gupta said, "Our own
balance sheet is over $1 billion with no long term leverage
because we've largely been a trading house for the last 25 years
we've never taken long term leverage... we do have quite a bit
of firepower."
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Dmitry Zhdannikov)