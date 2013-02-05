版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 5日 星期二 15:17 BJT

Virgin Media confirms Liberty bid approach

LONDON Feb 5 John Malone's cable group Liberty Global has made a bid approach to Virgin Media , the British cable operator said on Tuesday.

"Virgin Media confirms that it is in discussions with Liberty Global, a leading international cable company, concerning a possible transaction," it said in a brief statement. "Any such transaction would be subject to regulatory and other conditions."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐