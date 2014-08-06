BRIEF-Liberty Global says H1 operating income rises 29 pct

Aug 6 Liberty Global Plc

* 239,000 organic rgu additions in Q2 and 584,000 ytd

* Repurchased about 900 million of equity ytd

* Rebased ocf growth of 7% ytd to $4.3 billion

* Adjusted fcf increased 40 pct ytd to $1.1 billion1

* Completion of Ziggo transaction on track for second half of 2014

* Operating income increased 29 pct to $1.3 billion year to date

* Consolidated revenue of $9.1 billion for six months ended June 30 Further company coverage: