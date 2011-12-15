UPDATE 1-German cartel office approves Kabel BW takeover

* Merger approved, watchdog accepts Liberty concessions

* Liberty concessions will boost competition -watchdog

* Merger cuts major German cable players to two from three

FRANKFURT, DEC 15 - Germany's antitrust regulator approved the contested merger of two of the three German cable firms, Unitymedia and Kabel BW, after the companies agreed to concessions.

The Federal Cartel Office said in a statement that it agreed with Unitymedia, owned by Liberty Global, and takeover target Kabel BW on "wide ranging" measures that strengthen the competitive position of rivals.

"The commitment to open up large, long-term contracts with residential property companies and to abandon other contractual rights such as the general encryption of digital free TV channels will offset the negative impact of this merger," it said.

Germany's cartel office said in October it was concerned about the prospect of Liberty Global controlling two of the country's three main cable operators, putting the proposed takeover in serious doubt.

Liberty, under U.S. media mogul John Malone, triumphed over rivals to strike a deal to buy Kabel BW from Swedish buyout firm EQT for 3.16 billion euros ($4.18 billion) in March.

But the cartel office complained in October that Germany's three largest cable TV operators, with Kabel Deutschland as the biggest player, already constitute a "dominating oligopoly", and that a tie-up would only worsen the situation.

Kabel BW said in a separate statement that the deal is expected to close shortly.