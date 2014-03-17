BRIEF-Liberty Global acquires remaining 20 pct of Chile's VTR

Goldman Sachs quarterly profit surges 80 pct
April 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported an 80 percent jump in quarterly profit as the Wall Street bank benefited from a pick up in global equity and debt offerings.
March 17 Liberty Global PLC : * Says Liberty Global acquires remaining 20 pct of VTR, Chile's largest cable operator * Acquired the remaining 20 pct of the outstanding shares in both VTR Globalcom Spa and VTR Wireless Spa * Purchased these shares in exchange for 10.1 million Liberty Global class C ordinary shares * Share consideration had market value of about $422 million, based on closing price of LBTYK of $41.80 per share on March 13
* ICC enters into importation agreement with ARA-Avanti Rx Analytics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman Sachs reports first quarter earnings per common share of $5.15 and increases the quarterly dividend to $0.75 per common share