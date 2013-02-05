版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 5日 星期二

BRIEF-Liberty talks with Virgin at late stage-sources

LONDON Feb 5 Liberty Global Inc : * Bid talks with Virgin Media at late stage of

negotiations-two sources * Two sources say major parameters agreed in Liberty Global bid talks

with Virgin Media
