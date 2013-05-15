版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 15日 星期三 14:34 BJT

BRIEF-Liberty names new Virgin Media CFO

LONDON May 15 Liberty Global Inc : * Robert Dunn named chief financial officer ("CFO") of virgin media upon the closing of acquisition
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐