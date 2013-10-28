版本:
AMC Networks to buy Chellomedia from Liberty Global

Oct 28 Cable television network AMC Networks Inc said it agreed to buy Chellomedia, the international content unit of Liberty Global Inc, for about $1.04 billion.

AMC Networks, home to hit shows such as Mad Men, Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead, said the businesses being bought include Chello Central Europe, Chello Latin America and Chello zone.

Liberty Global will retain its Dutch premium channel business, which consists of its Film1 and Sport1 channels.

Morgan Stanley advised Liberty Global on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2014. Guggenheim Securities was the adviser for AMC.

