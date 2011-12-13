UPDATE 1-Watchdog set to clear Liberty's Kabel BW deal-letter

* Liberty's Unitymedia, Kabel BW had offered concessions
* Final decision due on Thursday - Unitymedia
* German Cartel Office declines comment
FRANKFURT, Dec 13 German antitrust
regulators are prepared to approve the contested merger of
German cable firms Unitymedia and Kabel BW after
certain concessions were agreed, according to a letter obtained
by Reuters.
A spokesman for the watchdog said a decision had not yet
been made, while Unitymedia, owned by Liberty Global,
would only comment that it expected a decision on Thursday.
Germany's cartel office said in October it was concerned
about the prospect of Liberty Global controlling two of the
country's three main cable operators, putting the proposed
takeover in serious doubt.
Liberty, under U.S. media mogul John Malone, triumphed over
rivals to strike a deal to buy KabelBW from Swedish buyout firm
EQT for 3.16 billion euros ($4.18 billion) in March.
But the Cartel Office complained in October that Germany's
three largest cable TV operators, with Kabel Deutschland
as the biggest player, already constitute a
"dominating oligopoly", and that a tie-up would only worsen the
situation.