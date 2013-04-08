版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 8日 星期一 18:46 BJT

EU regulators to approve $15.8 bln Liberty, Virgin deal - sources

BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 8 EU antitrust regulators are expected to clear a $15.8 billion takeover bid by U.S. cable group Liberty Global for British peer Virgin Media without requiring concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

"The European Commission does not have any competition concerns about the deal," one of the sources said.

The European Union competition authority is set to announce its decision by April 15. Antoine Colombani, Commission spokesman for competition policy, and Virgin Media declined to comment.

The deal is set to pit Liberty Global controlling shareholder and U.S. billionaire John Malone against Rupert Murdoch, owner of British satellite group BSkyB in the fast-developing European cable market.

The $15.8 billion value of the deal was the implied price on Feb. 6, the day it was announced.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐