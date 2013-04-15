Liberty Global's $15.8 bln Virgin Media deal cleared in EU

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
BRUSSELS, April 15 U.S. cable firm Liberty Global won unconditional EU regulatory approval on Monday for its $15.8 billion takeover of Virgin Media, a deal that pits the group against Rupert Murdoch's British satellite TV operation BSkyB.
The European Commission said it did not have any competition concerns regarding the takeover, confirming a Reuters report last week.
The EU antitrust authority said this was because the companies operated cable networks in different EU countries and because of the merged group's limited market position in wholesale TV channels in Britain and Ireland.
The companies valued the deal at $15.8 billion on Feb. 6, the day it was announced.
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.