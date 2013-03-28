版本:
Liberty Global buys 12.65 pct stake in Dutch rival Ziggo

AMSTERDAM, March 28 Cable firm Liberty Global said on Thursday it had bought a 12.65 percent stake in Dutch cable firm Ziggo for 632.5 million euros ($808 million) as a strategic investment in a market where it already operates.

Liberty Global, which owns Dutch cable firm UPC, said it bought the shares for 25 euros per share from Barclays Capital Securities.
