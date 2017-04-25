Liberty House bids to buy iron ore assets in Minnesota

April 25 British metals group Liberty House is
bidding to buy U.S.-based Mesabi Metallics Co LLC and ESML
Holding Inc, as it seeks to boost its presence in North America.
The bid is being made by GFG Alliance, a group that includes
Liberty House and resources and energy firm SIMEC Group, GFG
Alliance said on Tuesday.
The assets being bid for include a 7 million tonnes-a-year
iron ore pellet plant in Nashwauk, Minnesota that has the
potential to produce up to 14 million tonnes a year, GFG
Alliance said.
London-based Liberty said last week it agreed to buy the
Georgetown Steelworks plant from Arcelor Mittal in its
first major U.S. acquisition.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)