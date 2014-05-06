Liberty Interactive files to spin off stake in TripAdvisor

BRIEF-Hexcel Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 6 John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp filed with regulators to spin off its 22 percent stake in travel website TripAdvisor Inc and 100 percent ownership of online retailer BuySeasons.
A new company, Liberty TripAdvisor, which will hold the stakes, will offer 72.6 million series A common shares valued at up to $3.07 billion. The company will also offer 2.9 million series B common shares. (r.reuters.com/xux98v)
* SITO Mobile Ltd - with appointment of Robinson, SITO board will be temporarily increased to six directors
* Datawatch announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results