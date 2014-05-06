版本:
Liberty Interactive files to spin off stake in TripAdvisor

May 6 John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp filed with regulators to spin off its 22 percent stake in travel website TripAdvisor Inc and 100 percent ownership of online retailer BuySeasons.

A new company, Liberty TripAdvisor, which will hold the stakes, will offer 72.6 million series A common shares valued at up to $3.07 billion. The company will also offer 2.9 million series B common shares. (r.reuters.com/xux98v)

(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
