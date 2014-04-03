UPDATE 1-Liberty Media slashes stake in Barnes & Noble

* Liberty Media cuts stake to 1.6 percent from 16.6 percent
* Barnes & Noble shares fall as much as 10.7 percent
* Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei to leave Barnes & Noble
board
(Adds details, updates share price)
April 3 John Malone's Liberty Media Corp
is slashing its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc by
90 percent, three years after it invested $204 million in the
struggling U.S. bookstore chain and its then promising e-reader,
the Nook.
Barnes & Noble shares fell as much as 10.7 percent after
Liberty is selling down its holding to around 1.66 percent from
its previous 16.6 percent, bought in 2011 through an investment
in preferred stock. (r.reuters.com/med36t)
Liberty said it was selling a majority of its holding to
institutional investors. It did not name the buyers or how much
money it received from the sale.
At the time of the 2011 investment, Liberty Media was in
talks to buy Barnes & Noble for $1 billion, to tap into the
growing e-reader business through the Nook.
But that plan fell apart as the two company's struggled to
put a value on the Nook, which faced intense competition from
Amazon Inc's Kindle and Apple Inc's iPad.
Losses from the Nook have since run to hundreds of millions
of dollars and Barnes & Noble has scaled back production.
Liberty Chief Executive Gregory Maffei is to leave the
Barnes & Noble board but his company's senior vice president,
Mark Carleton, will stay on, the two companies said in a
statement.
"By reducing our preferred position and eliminating some of
our related rights, Barnes & Noble will gain greater flexibility
to accomplish their strategic objectives," Maffei said.
Barnes & Noble shares fell as low as $19.75 on the New York
Stock Exchange before recovering a little to $19.81.
Liberty stock was flat at $133.27 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney
Joyce)