BRIEF-Liberty Media CEO says Sirius XM search is ongoing and it has seen strong internal and external candidates

Feb 27 Liberty Media Corp : * CEO says Sirius XM CEO search is ongoing and it has seen strong internal

and external candidates * CEO says will make final decision on Sirius XM CEO search in the

"next few months"
