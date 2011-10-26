UPDATE 1-Liberty Media names Shean CFO

* Says appointment effective Nov 1

Oct 25 John Malone's Liberty Media Corp said it appointed Christopher Shean as chief financial officer.

Shean was previously the controller at the company, which plans to spin off two of its trading stock groups, Liberty Capital and Liberty Starz .

Prior to joining Liberty in 2000, he was a partner in accounting firm KPMG.

Liberty Media also said it appointed Treasurer David Flowers to the role of managing director, alternative investments. Both appointments are effective Nov. 1. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)