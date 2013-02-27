Liberty Media's quarterly revenue falls

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation $15.3 mln
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $15.4 million in 2015
Feb 27 Liberty Media Corp, the media holding company controlled by John Malone, said its quarterly revenue fell by more than half in the fourth quarter.
It said in a statement the decrease in revenue was related to a one-time recognition of deferred revenue at one of its businesses, called TruePosition, a year ago.
Its revenue fell 52 percent to $467 million, compared to $973 million a year ago.
The company said its operating income was $25 million, compared to $293 million a year ago.
Liberty owns stakes in a variety of businesses, including Sirius XM, Barnes and Noble Inc, Concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc and the major league baseball team, the Atlanta Braves.
* Primo Water Corp says announces resolution of contingent liabilities
* Futures down: Dow 48 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, updates prices)