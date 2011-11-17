UPDATE 1-Starz to launch Web service next year

* Starz looking at Internet only service as well
* Starz online would rival HBO Go
NEW YORK Nov 17 Starz, the premium pay-TV
network owned by Liberty Media Corp LSTZA.O LCAPA.O, will
unveil an online version of its TV and movie channel for its
cable and satellite subscribers in 2012, its chief executive
officer said on Thursday.
Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said the company would also be
exploring possibilities of a stand-alone online service for
Internet subscribers. It already has 52 million subscribers to
video services from cable, satellite and phone distributors.
Albrecht told investors at the Liberty Media investor day
that a Starz-authenticated online service for traditional cable
subscribers would help reduce customer losses, increase
availability beyond the home and attract younger subscribers.
Starz would be following better-known premium TV rival HBO,
which successfully rolled out HBO Go, an online service for
cable subscribers last year. HBO is owned by Time Warner Inc
(TWX.N).
The plans to take Starz online also comes after Albrecht, a
former HBO executive, decided against signing a new deal with
the largest online video service, Netflix Inc (NFLX.O).
The two sides failed to reach an agreement because Starz,
the exclusive TV and video first-run distributor of Walt Disney
Co (DIS.N) and Sony Pictures (6758.T) releases, had wanted to
have a premium tier in the Netflix package, similar to what it
has on cable television.
Albrecht reiterated that he believed the decision to not
renew its Netflix deal was the right one for the long-term
future of the business. He said renewing the Netflix deal would
have eroded its core business.
"Within two to three years, the Netflix deal would have
been a drag on our earnings," said Albrecht.
(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)