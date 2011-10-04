UPDATE 1-Liberty Mines to restart Timmins facility

(Follows alerts)

Oct 4 Canada's Liberty Mines Inc plans to restart production at its nickel facility in Timmins, Ontario in the first quarter of next year, after milling operations were suspended in February due to maintenance requirements.

The company plans to repair and upgrade its existing tailings pond facility (TPF) and restart underground operations, Liberty said in a statement.

Liberty Mines will also use a part of its C$20 million credit facility to fund this plan.

"The planned repairs to our TPF and the dam raise will support our operations through to 2015," CEO Chris Stewart said.

Liberty also operates the McWatters nickel mine and the Hart nickel property, near the city of Timmins, Ontario. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)