UPDATE 1-Liberty Mutual enters Russian auto market

BOSTON, March 29 Liberty Mutual, one
of the largest insurance companies in the world, said it would
enter the Russian market with a deal to acquire KIT Finance
Insurance, which primarily writes auto coverage in St.
Petersburg and Moscow.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Liberty Mutual is
buying KIT from a holding company controlled by the state
transport monopoly Russian Railways and its pension fund.
Boston-based Liberty Mutual, the world's ninth-largest
property and casualty insurer by revenue, gets just over a
quarter of its net written premiums from international markets.
Passenger auto is the largest line within that segment.
U.S.-based insurers have lately been pushing for
international growth after years of weakness in domestic rates.
Most have focused on Asia or Latin America, though, rather than
the $21 billion Russian market.
KIT Finance has a small piece of that market, with about $50
million in written premiums last year, though Liberty said on
Thursday it has been growing at a 27 percent annual rate.