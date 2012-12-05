版本:
New Issue-Liberty Property sells $300 mln in notes

Dec 5 Liberty Property Limited Partnership
 on Wednesday sold $300 million of senior notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: LIBERTY PROPERTY

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3.375 PCT   MATURITY    06/15/2023   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.903   FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 3.386 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/10/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 180 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

