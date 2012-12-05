New Issue-Liberty Property sells $300 mln in notes

Dec 5 Liberty Property Limited Partnership on Wednesday sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LIBERTY PROPERTY AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.375 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.903 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.386 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/10/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 180 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS