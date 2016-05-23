Antitrust claims revived in Libor litigation

NEW YORK May 23 A federal appeals court on
Monday revived antitrust claims in private U.S. litigation
accusing global banks of conspiring to manipulate the Libor
benchmark interest rate.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a
lower court judge erred in dismissing the antitrust portion of
the case on the ground that the plaintiffs failed to allege harm
to competition.
Libor underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of
transactions and is used to set rates on credit cards, student
loans and mortgages.
Investors accused big banks of suppressing Libor during the
financial crisis to boost earnings or make their finances appear
healthier.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)