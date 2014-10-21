EU fines JPMorgan, UBS, Credit Suisse total 94 mln euros

BRUSSELS Oct 21 The European Commission fined
JPMorgan, UBS and Credit Suisse a
total of 94 million euros on Tuesday for taking part in cartels
in the financial sector.
JPMorgan received a 61.7 million euro fine for rigging the
Swiss franc Libor benchmark interest rate between March 2008 and
July 2009. It was also fined 10.5 million euros for
participating in a cartel on Swiss franc interest rate
derivatives.
UBS' penalty in the derivatives cartel came to 12.7 million
euros and that of Credit Suisse was 9.2 million euros. Royal
Bank of Scotland alerted both cartels to the Commission
and was not sanctioned.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)