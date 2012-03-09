Barclays says in talks to resolve Libor probe

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
LONDON, March 9 Britain's Barclays said it was in talks about a "potential resolution" after it was told by some authorities investigating interbank lending rates that proceedings may be recommended against it.
Barclays is one of a number of banks that authorities around the world are probing in relation to how Libor lending rates have been set in the past.
"Barclays has been informed by certain of the authorities investigating these matters that proceedings against Barclays may be recommended with respect to some aspects of the matters under investigation, and Barclays is engaged in discussions with those authorities about potential resolution of those aspects," the bank said in its annual report.
"It is not currently possible to predict the ultimate resolution of the issue," it added.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.