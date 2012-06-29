UK banks face new scandal with Barclays boss in peril

LONDON, June 29 Britain will expose on Friday a
second scandal involving the country's banks in as many days, as
Barclays boss Bob Diamond clings to his job after
regulators slapped a record fine on the lender for rigging
interest rates.
The Financial Services Authority will announce it has found
evidence that banks mis-sold products to protect small
businesses against a rise in interest rates, a person familiar
with the matter said.
With public, political and business outrage at bankers'
behaviour deepening, the industry is likely to draw compensation
claims that could cost it billions of pounds, legal experts say.
A string of mis-selling cases has rocked the financial
services industry for over two decades and the banks are already
likely to pay upwards of 9 billion pounds ($14 billion) in
compensation for mis-selling loan insurance.
While a number of banks are likely to be drawn into the
latest mis-selling scandal, Diamond has found himself first in
the firing line after U.S. and British authorities fined
Barclays $450 million on Wednesday for manipulating the London
interbank offer rate (Libor).
Prime Minister David Cameron said Diamond - who was running
the investment banking arm Barclays Capital when the rigging
occurred in 2005-2009 - and other bosses had some "big questions
to answer". Britain also called in the fraud squad to
investigate possible crimes.
"Politicians have already been baying for blood and calling
for the head of Bob Diamond, especially as he was in charge at
BarCap at the time," said Stephen Peak, manager of the Henderson
UK Alpha and European Absolute Return funds and a shareholder in
the bank.
"We feel that the Barclays board will instinctively wish to
resist this, as Diamond is clearly the architect and leading
light of Barclays, but feel that the pressure may be too great."
Diamond, whose fat bonuses following the financial crash of
2008-09 drew widespread criticism, won few political friends
last year when he told a parliamentary committee that it was
time for bankers to stop apologising.
Shares in Barclays slumped 15 percent on Thursday on concern
that Barclays will face lawsuits from U.S. investors and that
Diamond may go.
The Libor scandal, which disclosed e-mails in which bankers
appeared to promise bottles of champagne to each other for help
in setting the rates, has fuelled the anger with the financial
industry.
Authorities in Europe, North America and Japan are
investigating many banks which help to set Libor, and others are
expected also to be heavily fined. Shares in RBS and Lloyds also
fell sharply on Thursday.
Thomson Reuters Corp is the British Bankers'
Association's official agent for the daily calculation and
publishing of Libor. The company said it continues to support
the BBA in calculating and distributing Libor rates.