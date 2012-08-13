Ex-Barclays trader Jay Merchant, under LIBOR scrutiny, leaves UBS-spokeswoman

BRIEF-Telus announces pricing of US and Canadian debt offerings
* Announced an offering of US$500 million of senior unsecured notes with a 10-year maturity
Aug 13 Jay V. Merchant, who has come under federal scrutiny in the LIBOR manipulation scandal, has left his position as head of swaps trading at UBS on Monday, a spokeswoman there confirmed.
Merchant is being looked at by U.S. authorities over his activities while working at Barclays Plc's swaps desk in New York.
Merchant's lawyer, John Kenney, was not immediately available for comment.
* Announces delay in the release of results for its fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Hard Rock International - Hard Rock and partners reached agreement with unit of investor Carl Icahn to purchase Atlantic City's former Taj Mahal