Jailed Libor trader Hayes denied Supreme Court appeal

CANADA STOCKS-Cameco plunge leads TSX lower, energy also weighs
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
LONDON, March 8 Tom Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader serving an 11-year jail sentence for conspiring to rig Libor global interest rates, was on Tuesday blocked from appealing to the UK's Supreme Court against his conviction.
Hayes, the first person tried by jury after a global inquiry into allegations of Libor-rigging, has redoubled efforts to overturn his conviction since six former brokers he is alleged to have plotted with were found not guilty in a separate London trial.
London's Court of Appeal on Tuesday formally refused leave for the case to be taken to the highest court, according to a spokesman from the Serious Fraud Office prosecutor.
In a statement, 36-year-old Hayes said he was disappointed, continued to maintain his innocence and said he would continue to pursue all avenues available to clear his name.
* Timbercreek Financial announces $40 million bought offering of convertible debentures
* Possible that an adverse ruling or rulings from lawsuits may have a material adverse impact on company Source text: (http://bit.ly/2joYWFj) Further company coverage: