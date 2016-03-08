Jailed Libor trader Hayes denied Supreme Court appeal

LONDON, March 8 Tom Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader serving an 11-year jail sentence for conspiring to rig Libor global interest rates, was on Tuesday blocked from appealing to the UK's Supreme Court against his conviction.

Hayes, the first person tried by jury after a global inquiry into allegations of Libor-rigging, has redoubled efforts to overturn his conviction since six former brokers he is alleged to have plotted with were found not guilty in a separate London trial.

London's Court of Appeal on Tuesday formally refused leave for the case to be taken to the highest court, according to a spokesman from the Serious Fraud Office prosecutor.

In a statement, 36-year-old Hayes said he was disappointed, continued to maintain his innocence and said he would continue to pursue all avenues available to clear his name.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by Freya Berry)