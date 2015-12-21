UK appeal court cuts jail term for Libor trader Hayes to 11 years

LONDON Dec 21 London's Court of Appeal on Monday cut the sentence of Tom Hayes, a former trader jailed for conspiracy to rig global Libor interest rates, to 11 years from 14 after considering mitigating factors such as his Asperger's syndrome diagnosis.

The lawyers and family of Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup derivatives trader, failed to overturn the conviction in a case closely watched by the banking industry. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Writing by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by David Goodman)