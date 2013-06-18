UK charges ex-UBS trader Hayes in Libor investigation

BRIEF-United Bankshares secures remaining regulatory and shareholder approvals for merger with Cardinal Financial
* United Bankshares, Inc. secures remaining regulatory and shareholder approvals for merger with Cardinal Financial Corp.
LONDON, June 18 Britain's top fraud prosecutor said on Tuesday it had charged former UBS trader Tom Hayes with eight counts of conspiracy to defraud in connection with an investigation into benchmark interest rate manipulation.
Hayes, 33, who was arrested by police and the Serious Fraud Office last December alongside two other traders, has been painted by authorities as a key figure in an inquiry stretching from the U.S. to Japan. He was charged by U.S. prosecutors last year.
Authorities are jostling to nail those they say conspired for years to manipulate Libor (the London interbank offered rate) - a crucial benchmark affecting trillions of dollars of mortgages and other loans worldwide.
* Affiliated Managers Group Inc - CEO Sean M. Healey's total compensation for 2016 was $14.7 million versus $17.5 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
* Effective April 6, 2017, Stephen Lundy resigned as a director and chief executive officer of Bioptix Inc