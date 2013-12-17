版本:
Former UK trader Hayes pleads "not guilty" to Libor fraud charges

LONDON Dec 17 Tom Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader, on Tuesday pleaded "not guilty" in a London court to charges that he had sought to manipulate Libor benchmark interest rates with peers from around 10 leading banks and brokerages.

The 34-year-old, who appeared alongside former RP Martin brokers Terry Farr and James Gilmour, has been charged with eight counts of conspiracy to defraud between 2006 and 2010 as part of a global inquiry stretching from the U.S. to Asia.

Hayes, who last December was also charged with fraud-related offences by U.S. prosecutors, made his plea after an 11th-hour change of legal team.

Farr and Gilmour, who were arrested alongside Hayes in Britain last December and later also charged with conspiracy to defraud, also pleaded "not guilty".
