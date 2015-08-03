UPDATE 4-Ex-trader Hayes jailed for 14 years by London court for Libor rigging

(Adds comment from Serious Fraud Office director)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON Aug 3 Ex-trader Tom Hayes was sentenced
to 14 years in jail by a London court on Monday after being
found guilty of conspiring to rig Libor benchmark interest rates
following a seven-year global investigation.
After a nine-week trial and seven days of deliberations, the
jury of five women and seven men found Hayes, a 35-year-old
former UBS and Citigroup trader, guilty of all
eight counts of conspiracy to defraud.
In the first trial of a defendant accused of Libor rigging,
Hayes had faced up to 10 years imprisonment for each count of
conspiracy over the manipulation of London interbank offered
rate (Libor), a crucial benchmark for around $450 trillion of
financial contracts and consumer loans, between 2006 and 2010.
The London trial, which kicked off on May 26, marked a new
phase in the inquiry that has led to 21 people being charged and
some of the world's most powerful banks and brokerages paying
around $9 billion in regulatory settlements.
Justice Jeremy Cooke said a message had to be sent to the
world about dishonest conduct in financial services. "Probity
and honesty are essential as is trust ... The Libor activities
of which you took part puts all that in jeopardy." He said Hayes
would serve up to half his sentence behind bars.
Hayes, who sat impassively as he received the verdict, had
asked to say goodbye to his wife Sarah before entering the dock.
They shared a brief kiss before he was locked in the dock to
hear his sentence.
His wife subsequently told Reuters the sentence was
"horrific" as she made her way out of the courtroom.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) had alleged Hayes set
up a network of brokers and traders spanning 10 leading
financial institutions and cajoled or bribed them to help rig
for profit rates designed to reflect the cost of inter-bank
borrowing.
"The verdicts underline the point that bankers are subject
to the same standards of honesty as the rest of us," David
Green, director of the SFO, said in a statement.
Stephen Rosen, head of the financial disputes team at London
law firm Collyer Bristow, said: "This is a success for the
Serious Fraud Office, which has put immense resources into
pursuing this ... prosecution, seen as a test case to determine
whether it can prosecute other allegedly dishonest Libor
traders," Rosen told Reuters. "It is now more likely to do so."
RED FLAGS
The prosecution had said Hayes simply ignored "red flags" as
a global investigation into Libor rigging allegations,
instigated by U.S. regulators at the height of the credit crisis
in 2008, gathered momentum in 2009 and 2010.
Hayes, who has been diagnosed with mild Asperger's Syndrome,
said during his trial he had been transparent about trying to
influence rates and that his managers were aware of and condoned
trading methods that were common industry practice.
He said he received no training, that Libor was at the time
unregulated, his requests for rate levels fell within a
"permissible" range and that he left a trail of emails and
computer chats because he didn't think he was doing anything
wrong.
"(I was) either the stupidest fraudster ever because I wrote
everything down, or there was an element of me that genuinely
didn't think about it," Hayes has said in documents shown to the
court. "I might be a lot of things, but I'm not stupid."
Although the court had been shown evidence that Libor
manipulation was prevalent at UBS before Hayes arrival in 2006,
Cooke said Hayes had developed the practices using interdealer
brokers, external traders and rate submitters.
Hayes' counsel Neil Hawes said the conduct Hayes had been
convicted for had been prevalent for at least five years before
he arrived at UBS.
Citigroup and UBS both declined to comment on the verdict.
Hayes was given 9-1/2 years in jail for counts related to
his time at UBS and a total 4-1/2 years for various counts at
his time at Citi. The two sentences are due to run concurrently.
During 82 hours of interviews with SFO investigators in the
months following his arrest in December 2012, Hayes admitted
dishonesty. But he told the court he had only confessed because
he was desperate to be charged in Britain to avoid extradition
to the United States, where he also faces fraud-related charges.
Hayes subsequently withdrew from a cooperation agreement
with the SFO and pleaded not guilty in December 2013.
