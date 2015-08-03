Former trader Hayes found guilty in world's first Libor trial

LONDON Aug 3 Tom Hayes, a former UBS
and Citigroup trader, was found guilty of charges of
conspiracy to defraud on Monday as a jury delivered its verdict
in the first trial of a defendant accused of Libor interest rate
rigging.
Hayes, a 35-year-old former yen derivatives trader, faces up
to 10 years in jail for each count of conspiracy over the
manipulation of the London interbank offered rate (Libor), a
crucial benchmark for around $450 trillion of financial
contracts and consumer loans, between 2006 and 2010.
The London trial that kicked off on May 26, marks a new
phase in a seven-year, global inquiry that has seen 21 people
charged and some of the world's most powerful banks and
brokerages pay around $9 billion in regulatory settlements.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by David Holmes)