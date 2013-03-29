US judge finds for banks, dismisses most claims in Libor lawsuits

BRIEF-C-Com reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 29 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed a "substantial portion" of claims facing a number of banks in a barrage of lawsuits accusing them of interest-rate rigging.
U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan ruled for the banks, which include Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and others of allegedly manipulating the London Interbank Offered Rate, commonly known as Libor.
The judge granted the banks' motion to dismiss the plaintiffs' federal antitrust claims and partially dismissed their claims of commodities manipulation. She also dismissed racketeering and state-law claims.
* Revenue for three months ended February 28, 2017 was $5.1 million, representing a 2% decrease over prior quarter's revenue of $5.2 million
LONDON, April 13 U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Thursday and were on track for the biggest weekly decline since late 2015 after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to see interest rates stay low, while inflows into bonds drained life from stocks.