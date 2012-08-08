U.S. judge in Libor cases puts new lawsuits on hold

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 8 A federal judge on Wednesday
suspended several new lawsuits that allege banks rigged key
interest rates, saying she first needed to sort through the
issues in an earlier round of related lawsuits.
U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald said from the bench
in Manhattan federal court that she first needed to see the
course of earlier litigation over the same issue before she
would allow the new lawsuits to go forward.
"Defining new classes as each new complaint is filed...
could result in the mismanagement" of these cases, Buchwald said
at the crowded hearing. "Ours is a landscape of shifting sands."
Buchwald is overseeing several proposed class actions, some
filed as early as April 2011, by plaintiffs that include some
big investors and local governments, such as the city of
Baltimore. The plaintiffs say they were harmed in different ways
by the banks' suspected manipulation of the benchmark London
interbank offered rate, commonly known as Libor.
Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, HSBC
and UBS are among the banks being sued over
Libor, which is determined in London and sets interest on more
than $350 trillion of securities from mortgages to complex
derivatives.
The banks have said in court papers that the plaintiffs have
failed to show how they acted to restrict competition, even if
rates were misstated.
Buchwald's decision puts on hold a lawsuit filed in May by
the Community Bank & Trust of Sheboygan, two other proposed
class-action complaints filed since then, as well as any new
complaint that might be filed in the future.
In the meantime, Buchwald said, she would sort out ongoing
motions filed by the defendants to dismiss the older lawsuits.
"I am assuming that this will work itself out in the next
few weeks," Buchwald said.
Charles Tompkins, a lawyer for Community Bank, did not
immediately return a call seeking comment on Buchwald's ruling.
The 11-branch bank, which has assets of about $554 million, had
filed suit in late May seeking class-action status so other
community banks can join the litigation.
The cases are consolidated under In Re: Libor-Based
Financial Instruments Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of New York, No. 11-md-2262.