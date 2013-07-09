NYSE Euronext picked to run Libor interest rates

LONDON, July 9 NYSE Euronext, the
operator of the New York Stock Exchange, has been chosen to run
Libor, the benchmark interest rate that has been at the centre
of a global rigging scandal.
The Hogg Tendering Advisory Committee, an independent panel
set up in February to pick a new company to run Libor, said on
Tuesday the British Bankers' Association, which currently runs
the benchmark, had accepted its recommendation that NYSE
Euronext take over.
The Committee said NYSE Euronext will set up a new
subsidiary that will be subject to authorisation from Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority. The handover is expected to be
complete by early 2014.