Libor rival receives Sifma boost

LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - The Global Collateral Finance Repo
Index - an overnight lending rate published by the Depository
Trust and Clearing Corp - last week gained its strongest support
yet as a possible rival to Libor in the US.
The US Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee of the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association confirmed
its support of a floating-rate note programme to be rolled out
as soon as possible, and the consensus on the most appropriate
benchmark for issuance has shifted to general collateral rates
and away from the previously preferred federal funds and
T-bills.
"The committee gravitated towards referencing Treasury
general collateral, in lieu of Federal funds effective and
T-bills," noted the TBAC in the minutes of its latest meeting.
At a previous meeting in May, just three members voted in
favour of a general collateral rate, while four opted for
T-bills and the greatest support went to Fed funds, which gained
six of the 13 votes.
The sentiment shift reflects the recent development of a
liquid derivatives market for GCF, but the rapid turnaround in
opinion is impressive given the nascent stage of the market for
GCF futures and over-the-counter swaps.
NYSE Liffe US launched GCF Repo Index futures on July 16 and
has generated impressive volumes in the early stages.
In their first week of trading, almost 20,000 contracts
changed hands, with a notional value of US$100bn, for open
interest of 11,000, rising to 15,000 by the end of week two.
"New futures contract launches are notoriously difficult to
get going, but just two weeks in, this already looks like a
mature market with half-tick markets right through about the
first 13 months," said Thomas Callahan, CEO of NYSE Liffe US.
"We've got contracts listed out for two years and active quotes
through about September 2013, so this is already looking like a
mature market."
If the Treasury agrees, and finalises its preference for a
general collateral rate - a decision likely to be taken at the
end of this year or in early 2013 - those volumes could
skyrocket.
"In theory, a decision to use GCF for FRNs would be helpful
for the futures product as it would generate forward hedging
needs for swapping FRN assets to fixed rates, providing organic
demand, but we think the product has significant value
independent of the Treasury decision," said Callahan.
And it isn't just volumes that are impressive.
"The launch has been successful in many different ways,
volume has been very strong and we've now been through the first
expiry cycle," said Harvey Flax, business manager for GCF Repo
Index Futures at NYSE Liffe US.
"The quality of the market is also very good, with a range
of diverse clients participating, including true end-users such
as hedge funds and asset managers rather than just the repo
banks, which is atypical of a new market."
Alongside the futures launch, an over-the-counter GCF swaps
market is also beginning to emerge, though it remains somewhat
behind the listed market given the need for swaps counterparties
to secure licences for the product and agree standard protocols.
"Development of the OTC market alongside the futures market
will be extremely important as we have the capacity to list
contracts out to five years if the market demands, but that is
only likely to evolve through complementary activities in the
OTC market," said Callahan.
Since Barclays became the first bank to be fined for its
role in the Libor rigging scandal, the reputation of an index to
which around US$360trn of swaps transactions are referenced has
come under intense scrutiny and alternatives look set to gain
traction.
GCF was first published in November 2010 and averages daily
rates repurchase agreements for the US$300bn GCF repo market
that clears at the DTCC's Fixed Income Clearing Corp. It is
based on fully collateralised transactions in underlying cash
Treasury, agency and agency mortgage-backed markets.