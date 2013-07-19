UPDATE 2-Former brokers in UK court on Libor fraud charges

* Conspired with staff at other financial groups-prosecutor
* First brokers to face charges
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, July 19 Two former brokers, who appeared
in court on Friday on fraud charges, conspired with employees at
UBS, HSBC, Rabobank, Citi and Tullett Prebon
to manipulate Libor rates, UK prosecutors alleged in court
documents.
Terry Farr, 41, and 48-year old James Gilmour, former staff
at UK interbroker dealer RP Martin, are accused of conspiracy to
defraud along with former Citi and UBS trader
Tom Hayes.
The two men, arrested last December alongside Hayes, are the
first brokers to face criminal action in connection with a
global investigation into the Libor interest rate rigging
scandal.
A central cog in the world financial system, the London
interbank offered rate (Libor) is used as a price reference for
hundreds of trillions of dollars worth of contracts, ranging
from complex derivatives to everyday credit card bills.
The scandal has sparked public and political outrage and
laid bare the failure of authorities and bank bosses to spot the
manipulation.
So far, regulators have fined Britain's Barclays,
Switzerland's UBS and Royal Bank of Scotland a total of
$2.6 billion and prosecutors have charged four men.
Hayes, Gilmour and Farr are the first to face court. The
fourth suspect, Roger Darin, was charged by U.S. prosecutors
last December. He is currently in Switzerland.
The case against the two men, who both live in the
southeastern English county of Essex, will increase scrutiny of
the role played in the scandal by interdealer brokers, who act
as middlemen between the buyers and sellers of financial
securities such as bonds, currencies or interest rate swaps.
Farr, dressed in a dark suit and tie, and Gilmour, dressed
in an open neck white shirt, sat in the dock in London's
Westminster Magistrates Court and spoke only to confirm their
names and addresses and their bail conditions.
The two were granted bail until July 30, when their case
will be transferred for a hearing at the higher Southwark Crown
Court. They were told not to contact each other or Hayes, and
they gave no indication of how they would plead.
Citi and UBS declined to comment. Tullett referred to a June
20 statement in which it said it was cooperating with UK
authorities, and that it has not been informed that it or its
brokers were under investigation. HSBC and Rabobank did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
According to court documents, Farr and Gilmour are alleged
to have conspired with Hayes, who was then at UBS, and employees
at the Swiss bank, Tullett, Rabobank, HSBC and others to defraud
in dishonestly trying to influence the yen London interbank
offered rate between August 2006 and December 2009.
Farr is also charged with conspiring with Hayes when the
latter worked at Citi between December 2009 and September 2010.
British prosecutors have alleged in court that former trader
Hayes conspired with staff from at least 10 financial firms,
including brokers RP Martin, its much larger rivals ICAP
and Tullett, and a string of banks, to rig rates.
For its part, UBS - which has paid the highest fine over the
Libor scam to date, agreeing to a $1.5 billion penalty -
admitted in December that its traders paid bribes to brokers in
return for their help rigging interest rates.