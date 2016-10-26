Barclays, UBS settle with bondholders over Libor manipulation

NEW YORK Oct 26 Barclays Plc and UBS AG have agreed to settle U.S. litigation by bondholders who accused the banks of conspiring with rivals to rig the Libor benchmark interest rate, lawyers for the plaintiffs said in Wednesday court filings.

Terms were not disclosed, and both accords require the approval of U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan.

Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, is used to set rates on hundreds of trillions of dollars of transactions, including for credit cards, student loans and mortgages. Banks use it determine the cost of borrowing from one another. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)