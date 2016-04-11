Libor was nothing special to ex-Barclays trader, London court hears

| LONDON, April 11
LONDON, April 11 Libor was "nothing special" and
of "negligible importance" to one of the ex-Barclays
traders on trial on charges of conspiracy to manipulate the
global financial benchmark, a London court heard on Monday.
Greek-born Stylianos Contogoulas, 44, is one of five men on
trial for conspiracy to defraud by manipulating U.S. dollar
Libor rates between June 2005 and September 2007. The London
interbank offered rate (Libor) is a benchmark for about $450
trillion of financial contracts worldwide, from complex
derivatives to student loans.
His lawyer John Ryder told the court Contogoulas was
instructed by his boss early in his career that he would be
asked to pass on requests regarding the Libor rate from traders
in New York to submitters in London.
"Libor was of negligible importance to him," Ryder told the
jury at Southwark Crown Court. "He wasn't a submitter."
"He had received no training with regards to it. Any
reference to Libor had only been made in general terms. It was
nothing special, absolutely nothing special," Ryder said.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has alleged that
Contogoulas, Barclays' former rate submitter Jonathan Mathew and
ex-traders Jay Merchant, Ryan Reich and Alex Pabon dishonestly
agreed to procure or make false or misleading submissions of
rates into the dollar Libor-setting process. Each count carries
a maximum jail sentence of 10 years.
The five men have pleaded not guilty. Defence lawyers for
the five, and Barclays, declined to comment.
Ryder told the jury that no-one at Barclays ever suggested
to Contogoulas, who had previously worked in IT before joining
the bank, that reflecting a trader's wishes in a Libor
submission was either wrong or unusual, given the fact that
commercial interest was fundamental to everything the bank did.
"The instruction was entirely open. There was nothing
secretive or confidential or cautious about it," Ryder said.
Ryder said passing on requests took "a matter of minutes"
and did not affect any bonus and remuneration to any significant
extent.
"The reality is, he does not deserve to be here. He deserves
a great deal better than being compared to a greedy thief, or
shady fixer or rigger of horse races," Ryder said.
Last week, the counsel for the SFO James Hines used a horse
racing analogy during the trial.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Sinead Cruise and Jane
Merriman)