| LONDON
LONDON Nov 17 A former broker at ICAP Plc
accused of helping rig benchmark interest rates denied
the charges in court on Tuesday, saying he would have gone from
"hero to zero" if he had favoured convicted trader Tom Hayes
over others.
At the opening of the defence in London's second Libor
trial, Darrell Read, 50, told a jury that he lied to Hayes about
his ability to influence the London Interbank Offered Rate
(Libor), a benchmark used to set rates for around $450 trillion
of financial products globally. Read said he made up a string of
excuses when published rates did not reflect Hayes's requests.
The prosecution alleges Read and five others formerly
employed by brokers ICAP, RP Martin and Tullett Prebon
conspired to manipulate Libor rates to suit the trading
advantage of traders such as Hayes, who previously worked for
UBS and Citigroup and who was sentenced to 14
years in jail in August.
The six brokers, aged between 44 and 53, are the first
brokers to be tried over alleged rigging of Libor and each face
one or two counts of conspiracy to defraud.
They have all pleaded not guilty.
Read, a Briton who lives in New Zealand, said it would have
been "financially suicidal" to favour, or appear to favour, any
one trader over others because other banks would have
complained.
"You need to be on good terms with all banks to execute
trades," he said in a statement in February 2014, which was read
out and shown to the jury on courtroom screens.
"It does not matter if you have all the orders from the
biggest bank in the market, if you do not have the customers on
the other side of the trade you will never be able to function
as a broker."
Read, a former geography and zoology student, was persuaded
to join the City of London by an acquaintance after a rugby
match.
He told the court he had made Hayes believe ICAP could
influence other banks to help set rates at certain levels,
because Hayes trusted him. But he said this was actually not the
case.
When published rates did not reflect Hayes's wishes, Read
said he would come up with excuses.
"The excuse was often: 'the guy's not here today; he's in a
meeting; he's sick today,'" Read told the jury.
Read said he moved from London to New Zealand in April 2007
because he felt his working hours had become too punishing for
family life and he wanted to retrain as a teacher.
However, he agreed to continue working for ICAP in New
Zealand, partly because he needed to be employed to get a visa.
He said his pay there became "totally dependent" on Hayes, who
had become an increasingly powerful trader in Tokyo. By 2010,
Read's bonus topped 535,000 British pounds ($814,000), his
lawyer said.
Hayes is appealing his conviction and sentence at a Court of
Appeal hearing scheduled for Dec. 1 and 2.
The trial of Read and the other six brokers is scheduled to
last into the new year.
Libor is the average interest rate calculated through 'an
honour system,' whereby a panel of major banks report their
estimated cost of borrowing from each other in different
currencies over various borrowing periods to an administrator.
($1 = 0.6576 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)