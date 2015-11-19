Ex-ICAP broker tells court Libor emails should not taken literally

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 19 A former ICAP broker
charged with conspiring to rig Libor benchmark interest rates
said on Thursday his electronic communications with colleagues
asking for higher or lower rates should not be read literally.
Darrell Read, one of six former brokers on trial at
Southwark Crown Court, told the jury that emails to colleagues
with headlines such as "morning begging email!!" were designed
only to pass on trading information from his principal trader
client Tom Hayes and seek market information and were not
designed to influence Libor rates.
Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup yen
derivatives trader, was convicted in August of conspiring to rig
Libor - a benchmark for around $450 trillion of financial
contracts and consumer loans. He was sentenced to 14 years in
jail and is appealing the sentence and conviction.
Broking firms general became a focus for a global inquiry
into alleged rate rigging because of the role they play in
sharing information with networks of traders and in matching
buyers and sellers of bonds, currencies and swaps, for which
they charge a fee.
Prosecutor Mukul Chawla, a lawyer for Britain's Serious
Fraud Office, on Thursday alleged Read had asked former
colleague Colin Goodman to favour Hayes's trading position when
sending his daily Libor rate predictions, which Goodman sent to
bank clients that help to set Libor rates.
Cross-examining Read in London's second Libor trial, Chawla
showed the jury scores of emails and messages between brokers
and traders on screens in the court.
"Morning lad, on the scrounge again," Read emailed Goodman
on Oct. 23, 2006. "If possible keep 3 month (Libor) the same and
get 6 month (Libor) as high as you can," the emails shown to the
court said.
Goodman, who is also one of the six on trial in London, sent
out daily "run-throughs" - predictions of where he saw
yen-denominated Libor rates setting each day.
Prosecutors allege these were used by brokers to lure banks
that help to set the interbank interest rates into following the
predictions "like sheep."
But Read said he was merely passing on Hayes's trading
positions and was hoping for information about where Goodman saw
rates heading in return, which he could feed back to Hayes.
"You haven't worked with us for 15 to 20 years and you don't
know the manner in which we communicated," he told Chawla.
Read, Goodman and four other former ICAP, RP Martin and
Tullett Prebon brokers are charged with conspiracy to
defraud by manipulating the London interbank offered rate
(Libor) between 2006 and 2010. They have pleaded not guilty.
Read said he worked hard to appease Hayes, who he said was
volatile and difficult to handle, "fobbing him off" by
pretending he could help to influence Libor rates when he could
not.
"On his first day of trading at Citigroup in 2010,
Hayes threw so many tantrums that he threatened to stop using
four brokers. When he realised he was running out of brokers, he
briefly made peace with one before promptly dropping him again,
Read said.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley. Editing by Jane Merriman)