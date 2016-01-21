Convict Libor brokers only if they played "significant" role, UK jury told

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 21 Jurors in Britain's second Libor
trial were instructed on Thursday not to convict the six former
brokers in the dock unless evidence showed they played a
"significant" part in an alleged plot to help convicted trader
Tom Hayes rig the benchmark interest rates.
Outlining legal directions for the jury and beginning a
summary of a trial that began last October, Judge Nicholas
Hamblen also told jurors to put prejudice and sympathy aside
when deciding the fate of the former ICAP, RP Martin and
Tullett Prebon brokers.
"You would need to be satisfied that any involvement was not
minimal or merely transitory, but something which establishes
significant involvement in the continuing conspiracy," he told
the jury at London's Southwark Crown Court, which is expected to
start considering its verdict next week.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office alleges that the six Britons
formed a criminal conspiracy to seek dishonest Libor rates by
persuading bank clients to submit numbers to the commercial
advantage of Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup
trader.
Libor, the London interbank offered rate, helps to determine
the borrowing costs for trillions of dollars in loans worldwide.
Prosecutors presented scores of emails and computer
messaging exchanges to the jury in evidence and alleged that
Tokyo-based Hayes, who was convicted in August, rewarded brokers
with kickbacks and bribes for help in trying to nudge rates to
favour his trading positions.
Darrell Read, Colin Goodman, Danny Wilkinson, Terry Farr,
James Gilmour and Noel Cryan deny the charges. Five of the
brokers deny being part of a plot with Hayes and say they
exaggerated their influence over Libor rates to fob Hayes off.
Only Farr concedes he sought to help Hayes. But the former
RP Martin broker, who left school at 15, has said he did not
know he was doing anything wrong and had little understanding of
derivatives and finance.
Wilkinson, meanwhile, has not been in court since he fell
ill this month and was admitted to hospital.
The men, aged between 44 and 54, are the first brokers to be
tried over alleged Libor rigging after a global investigation
started focusing on their role when sharing information with
networks of traders and matching buyers and sellers of bonds,
currencies and swaps, for which they charge a fee.
(Editing by David Goodman)