UK charges former Tullett Prebon employee over Libor rigging

LONDON Oct 28 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has filed criminal charges against a former employee of broker Tullett Prebon in connection with the manipulation of benchmark interest rates, bringing to 13 the number of people charged in Britain.

The SFO said on Tuesday it had started proceedings against Noel Cryan. It alleged he had conspired to defraud in the 10 months between Feb. 2009 and Dec. 2009.

U.S and UK prosecutors have now charged a total of 18 men as part of the global inquiry into the rigging of Libor (London interbank offered rate), against which around $450 trillion of financial contracts from derivatives to credit card loans are priced worldwide. Three have pleaded guilty to date.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley. Editing by Jane Merriman)