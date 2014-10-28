UPDATE 1-UK charges former Tullett Prebon employee over Libor rigging

(Adds details)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON Oct 28 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) has filed criminal charges against Noel Cryan, a former
employee of UK brokerage Tullett Prebon, as part of a
sprawling and drawn-out global investigation into the
manipulation of benchmark interest rates.
The SFO on Tuesday charged Cryan with conspiracy to defraud
between February and December 2009, bringing to 13 the number of
traders and brokers charged in Britain over a scandal that has
helped shred public faith in the integrity of financial markets.
Cryan's lawyer at Coyle White Devine Solicitors was not
immediately available for comment.
Cryan is the first former Tullett employee to face sanction
from the prosecutor. Former staffers at rival brokerages ICAP
and RP Martin have already faced charges. Interdealer
brokers are designed to match buyers and sellers of bonds,
currencies and swaps without bias.
U.S and UK prosecutors have now charged 18 as part of the
investigation into the manipulation of Libor (London interbank
offered rate), against which around $450 trillion of financial
contracts from derivatives to credit card loans are priced
worldwide. Three have pleaded guilty to date.
Regulators across Europe and the U.S. have also fined 10
banks and brokerages -- including JPMorgan, UBS
, Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland
-- more than $6 billion to settle Libor rigging
allegations in an effort to restore faith in the industry.
The first high-profile trials of individuals charged with
Libor rigging offences are due to begin in London next year.
However, the investigation has generated fewer headlines
since authorities announced parallel inquiries into markets such
as the $5.3 trillion-per-day foreign exchange market.
Britain's financial regulator is in talks with six major
banks over allegations of collusion and manipulation in the
forex market, setting the stage for a group settlement that
could cost them close to 2.0 billion pounds ($3.23 billion),
sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
