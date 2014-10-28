UPDATE 1-UK charges former Tullett Prebon employee over Libor rigging

(Adds details)

By Kirstin Ridley

LONDON Oct 28 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has filed criminal charges against Noel Cryan, a former employee of UK brokerage Tullett Prebon, as part of a sprawling and drawn-out global investigation into the manipulation of benchmark interest rates.

The SFO on Tuesday charged Cryan with conspiracy to defraud between February and December 2009, bringing to 13 the number of traders and brokers charged in Britain over a scandal that has helped shred public faith in the integrity of financial markets.

Cryan's lawyer at Coyle White Devine Solicitors was not immediately available for comment.

Cryan is the first former Tullett employee to face sanction from the prosecutor. Former staffers at rival brokerages ICAP and RP Martin have already faced charges. Interdealer brokers are designed to match buyers and sellers of bonds, currencies and swaps without bias.

U.S and UK prosecutors have now charged 18 as part of the investigation into the manipulation of Libor (London interbank offered rate), against which around $450 trillion of financial contracts from derivatives to credit card loans are priced worldwide. Three have pleaded guilty to date.

Regulators across Europe and the U.S. have also fined 10 banks and brokerages -- including JPMorgan, UBS , Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland -- more than $6 billion to settle Libor rigging allegations in an effort to restore faith in the industry.

The first high-profile trials of individuals charged with Libor rigging offences are due to begin in London next year.

However, the investigation has generated fewer headlines since authorities announced parallel inquiries into markets such as the $5.3 trillion-per-day foreign exchange market.

Britain's financial regulator is in talks with six major banks over allegations of collusion and manipulation in the forex market, setting the stage for a group settlement that could cost them close to 2.0 billion pounds ($3.23 billion), sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters. (1 US dollar = 0.6192 British pound) (Additional reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by Jane Merriman and William Hardy)