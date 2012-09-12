版本:
France's Hollande condemns killing of US Libya envoy

PARIS, Sept 12 French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday strongly condemned the killing of the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other embassy staff, describing the rocket attack on their car in Benghazi as an "odious" crime.

Hollande called on Libya to do everything to find those behind the attack and bring them to justice.

